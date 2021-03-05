4You: Garden City zoo home to amur leopard, WPD honors women on department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo is now home to a critically-endangered Amur leopard. The leopard, named Milo, is a one-and-a-half-year-old male who arrived from a zoo in Syracuse, NY. The Amur leopard is native to the Russian far east and northeast China. It’s considered one of the world’s most endangered big cats.

The Wichita Police Department is honoring its women employees as March is Women’s History Month. The WPD gathered all of its women employees for a special group photo Tuesday in downtown Wichita. The department said it is seeing a continuing increase in the number of women joining the law-enforcement career field, making history in Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.