Advertisement

4You: Garden City zoo home to amur leopard, WPD honors women on department

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo is now home to a critically-endangered Amur leopard. The leopard, named Milo, is a one-and-a-half-year-old male who arrived from a zoo in Syracuse, NY. The Amur leopard is native to the Russian far east and northeast China. It’s considered one of the world’s most endangered big cats.

The Wichita Police Department is honoring its women employees as March is Women’s History Month. The WPD gathered all of its women employees for a special group photo Tuesday in downtown Wichita. The department said it is seeing a continuing increase in the number of women joining the law-enforcement career field, making history in Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Swinney
WPD arrests man in connection to Wednesday’s fatal shooting
Site in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood where there are plans for a new Andy's Frozen...
Wichita couple takes stand against dessert shop franchise opening in College Hill
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

Latest News

NASA 'Super Guppy' spotted over Wichita
4 For You
4You: Feel-good stories for Thursday, March 4, 2021
NASA "Super Guppy" aircraft departed from Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base for Arizona on...
NASA’s ‘Super Guppy’ spotted over Wichita Thursday morning
Cargill
Opportunity comes for Kansas meatpacking workers to get COVID-19 vaccine