AGCO identified as COVID-19 cluster for 2nd time

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second time since the beginning of the pandemic, Harvey County has identified AGCO in Hesston as a COVID-19 cluster.

The facility had 14 employees test positive for the virus. A release by the county said those employees are isolating at home.

The release also said AGCO does on-site antigen testing of employees when needed for contact tracing and reducing asymptomatic spread.

