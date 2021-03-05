Advertisement

AGCO identified as COVID-19 cluster for 2nd time

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second time since the beginning of the pandemic, Harvey County has identified AGCO in Hesston as a COVID-19 cluster.

The facility had 14 employees test positive for the virus. A release by the county said those employees are isolating at home.

The release also said AGCO does on-site antigen testing of employees when needed for contact tracing and reducing asymptomatic spread.

