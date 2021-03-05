Advertisement

Clearing skies, but cooler Friday

Expect dry conditions by midday followed by clearing skies this afternoon.
Expect dry conditions by midday followed by clearing skies this afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day, but rain showers are on the way out. Expect dry conditions by midday followed by clearing skies this afternoon. However, today will be noticeably cooler than the past few days with highs mainly in the 50s.

Areas of fog, possibly dense, will form late Friday night into Saturday morning over south-central and southeast Kansas. Some slow travel is possible through midday before skies turn sunny and temperatures climb into the 60s.

Early next week is looking very warm and windy. A south to southwest breeze between 20-40 mph (with higher gusts) will help temperatures soar into the 70s, and possibly lower 80s over western Kansas.

Late next week we should see a transition to stormy and cooler conditions across Kansas, though exactly how everything pans out is to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers; then clearing skies. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog, then sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 67. Low 43. Mostly sunny, becoming windy.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 50. Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: High: 73. Low: 57. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 55. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon storm chance.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 41. Showers/storms, mainly early; mostly cloudy/cooler.

