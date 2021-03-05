Advertisement

Ex-Kansas Gov. Colyer signals he’ll make 2022 governor bid

Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks to a joint session of the Kansas Legislature at the Statehouse in...
Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks to a joint session of the Kansas Legislature at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is signaling that he’ll make a comeback bid in 2022.

The Republican took a step Friday required to raise money for the Kansas governor’s race and brought a granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower to his team. Colyer stopped short of formally announcing his candidacy but described philanthropist Mary Eisenhower as joining “our campaign” as treasurer.

State law says a candidate must appoint a treasurer to accept contributions and the announcement came on “Jeff Colyer Governor” letterhead.

Colyer’s path to the GOP nomination and the right to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is far from open. Many Republicans expect state Attorney General Derek Schmidt to run.

