Hunter Health hosting vaccine clinic for Native American adults

Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Native American individuals and their immediate household members on March 13.

The clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum located at 650 N Seneca St. in Wichita. No appointment is needed, but individuals with last names starting with A-L need to arrive between 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and M-Z from 12:30-3 p.m.

The clinic has 1,000 vaccines available.

Individuals aged 18 and older can participate. Individuals will need to bring Native American identification, that can include; Indian membership card, Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB), Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) letter, Native American race listed on a birth certificate.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, but individuals with insurance will need to bring their health insurance card.

