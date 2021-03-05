Hunter Health hosting vaccine clinic for Native American adults

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Native American individuals and their immediate household members on March 13.

The clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum located at 650 N Seneca St. in Wichita. No appointment is needed, but individuals with last names starting with A-L need to arrive between 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and M-Z from 12:30-3 p.m.

The clinic has 1,000 vaccines available.

Individuals aged 18 and older can participate. Individuals will need to bring Native American identification, that can include; Indian membership card, Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB), Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) letter, Native American race listed on a birth certificate.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, but individuals with insurance will need to bring their health insurance card.

