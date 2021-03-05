Kansas reports no deaths due to COVID-19 for 1st time since mid-July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported zero COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday.

This is the first time the state has reported no deaths since mid-July.

The state also decreased the overall amount of deaths due to COVID-19 from 4,816 on Wednesday to 4,812. A note on the state’s reporting dashboard said the decrease in deaths came from a review of death certificates.

“Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

The state also reported 752 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday and 32 hospitalizations.

Only 2.7% of COVID-19 tests have come back positive in March.

The state also reported that 15.1% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has also distributed over a million doses.

