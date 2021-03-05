Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after fleeing Sedgwick County deputy near McConnell Air Force Base

A person has died in a single motorcycle accident after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south...
A person has died in a single motorcycle accident after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south of McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist has died after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south of McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of 47th and Oliver. Avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to stop the motorist, but they fled and struck a pole.

The area will be shut down until after 5:30 a.m.

