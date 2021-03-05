Motorcyclist dies after fleeing Sedgwick County deputy near McConnell Air Force Base

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A motorcyclist has died after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south of McConnell Air Force Base Friday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of 47th and Oliver. Avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to stop the motorist, but they fled and struck a pole.

The area will be shut down until after 5:30 a.m.

