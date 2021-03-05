Advertisement

No. 13 Kansas rallies from 15-point hole, beats UTEP 67-62

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathy Batten | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of clinching free throws as No. 13 Kansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and beat UTEP 67-62. David McCormack scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks avoided a rare second loss in Allen Fieldhouse this season in what was supposed to be a Big 12 tourney tune-up. Bryson Williams led UTEP with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six boards.

