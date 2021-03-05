Wichita Riverfest still a go, but here’s what you can expect in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Wichita Festivals, Inc., announced the new dates for Riverfest 2021 along with some changes to the event.

Instead of nine days of activities, Riverfest 2021 will be split into two weekends in the summer and the fall.

June 4-6 will feature mostly participatory events, including the Fidelity Bank River Run on Saturday, a Riverfest triathlon on Sunday, Paddle Board 5K and other river races, USA Softball tournaments, and a plein air painting festival throughout the weekend. Registration has begun for Fidelity Bank River Run at RiverRunWichita.com. Those interested in participating in the USA Softball tournaments can find more info at WichitaRiverfest.com.

“We are scheduling those events in June that are easier to present with social distancing,” said Ann Keefer, interim president/CEO of WFI. “Those who wish to participate can register for the events they choose. We will not offer a food court or other events in a downtown gated area during the June event. In the fall, however, Riverfest will look a whole lot more like the giant party you remember.”

The festival food court, headliner concerts, fireworks, iconic kids’ events and the Sundown Parade will all be featured during the second half of Riverfest, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Riverfest admission buttons for the fall event will be available starting in late August at area QuikTrip locations: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five years old and younger get in free. Most participatory event registrations for the early summer event include a button. Buttons are also available at WichitaFestivalsShop.com. Those who bought Riverfest 2020 buttons can use them for admission to the fall portion of the festival, which will be gated.

This year’s event will feature a new theme: “The River Rocks Again.” The Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest winners - Meghan and Juanta Wolfe - will continue to serve as Official Artists of Riverfest for 2021.

“One year ago we were honored to have our poster selected for Riverfest,” said Juanta. “So many of you hadn’t seen it yet, and we are so happy to have the chance to update it. We’ve been inspired by the events of the last year when deciding on changes, and we feel like the poster has been tailored for 2021.”

