Advertisement

Wichita Riverfest still a go, but here’s what you can expect in 2021

Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest,...
Meghan and Juanta Wolfe, who were the winners of the Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest, will continue to serve as Official Artists of Riverfest for 2021.(Wichita Festivals, Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Wichita Festivals, Inc., announced the new dates for Riverfest 2021 along with some changes to the event.

Instead of nine days of activities, Riverfest 2021 will be split into two weekends in the summer and the fall.

June 4-6 will feature mostly participatory events, including the Fidelity Bank River Run on Saturday, a Riverfest triathlon on Sunday, Paddle Board 5K and other river races, USA Softball tournaments, and a plein air painting festival throughout the weekend. Registration has begun for Fidelity Bank River Run at RiverRunWichita.com. Those interested in participating in the USA Softball tournaments can find more info at WichitaRiverfest.com.

“We are scheduling those events in June that are easier to present with social distancing,” said Ann Keefer, interim president/CEO of WFI. “Those who wish to participate can register for the events they choose. We will not offer a food court or other events in a downtown gated area during the June event. In the fall, however, Riverfest will look a whole lot more like the giant party you remember.”

The festival food court, headliner concerts, fireworks, iconic kids’ events and the Sundown Parade will all be featured during the second half of Riverfest, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Riverfest admission buttons for the fall event will be available starting in late August at area QuikTrip locations: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids five years old and younger get in free. Most participatory event registrations for the early summer event include a button. Buttons are also available at WichitaFestivalsShop.com. Those who bought Riverfest 2020 buttons can use them for admission to the fall portion of the festival, which will be gated.

We are excited to welcome back Meghan and Juanta Wolfe as our Official Riverfest Artists, again! Join us for two...

Posted by Wichita River Festival on Friday, March 5, 2021

This year’s event will feature a new theme: “The River Rocks Again.” The Riverfest 2020 Poster & Artwork Contest winners - Meghan and Juanta Wolfe - will continue to serve as Official Artists of Riverfest for 2021.

“One year ago we were honored to have our poster selected for Riverfest,” said Juanta. “So many of you hadn’t seen it yet, and we are so happy to have the chance to update it. We’ve been inspired by the events of the last year when deciding on changes, and we feel like the poster has been tailored for 2021.”

Meghan & Juanta Wolfe's original poster was revealed in January 2020. But shortly thereafter, the pandemic prevented WFI...

Posted by Wichita River Festival on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County
NASA "Super Guppy" aircraft departed from Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base for Arizona on...
NASA’s ‘Super Guppy’ spotted over Wichita Thursday morning
A person has died in a single motorcycle accident after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south...
Motorcyclist dies after fleeing Sedgwick County deputy near McConnell Air Force Base
People with health conditions want the vaccine
Kansans with underlying health conditions won’t get vaccine until Phase 3

Latest News

Kansas reports no deaths due to COVID-19 for 1st time since mid-July
On Friday, the Rolling Hills Zoo announced the first sighting of new baby wallaby (joey).
Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina welcomes new baby wallaby
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Hunter Health hosting vaccine clinic for Native American adults
AGCO
AGCO identified as COVID-19 cluster for 2nd time