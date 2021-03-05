Advertisement

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina welcomes new baby wallaby

On Friday, the Rolling Hills Zoo announced the first sighting of new baby wallaby (joey).
On Friday, the Rolling Hills Zoo announced the first sighting of new baby wallaby (joey).
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina welcomed a new baby wallaby on Friday. The zoo said while it’s the first time the new joey has been spotted sticking its head out of its mother’s pouch, it’s about six or seven months old.

“At this age, a joey is starting to poke their head out and respond to stimuli around them. The joey is just furring up now and should start venturing out of its pouch in time for Spring Break. Even after a joey leaves the pouch, it often returns to jump in when danger approaches,” said the zoo.

“When joeys are born they are the size of a grape. Immediately after birth the joey will crawl into its mother’s pouch and stay there to continue developing while being nourished by mother’s milk. It takes about six months for them to see, grow ears and hair, and walk (or waddle) on their own.”

The zoo said the new joey is the offspring of Marge and Barley. Marge has a second joey named Martha, who is part of the mob (group of wallabies) and can be seen out in the yard.

