Warmer, becoming windy this weekend

Gusty winds in western Kansas Saturday, statewide Sunday
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather is on the way for the weekend and into next week with several windy days ahead.

Patchy areas of fog will be possible late tonight and Saturday morning over south central Kansas. Otherwise look for sunny skies to start the weekend.

Temperatures will start out in the 30s early Saturday morning with highs climbing into the 60s by the afternoon. Gusty south winds are expected over western Kansas with a lighter breeze for the eastern half of the state.

South winds will turn stronger on Sunday statewide with gusts up to 40 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Even warmer weather is expected through the middle of next week ahead of our next cold front, which will bring returning chances for showers and storms to southern Kansas by Wednesday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear; patchy fog. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog, then sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 66  Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 68  Low: 43  Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 73  Low: 50  Mostly cloudy a.m., then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 77  Low: 57  Partly cloudy & windy. Evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 55  Low: 48  Mostly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 51  Low: 43  Mostly cloudy.

