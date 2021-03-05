Advertisement

Wichita police search for suspect after report of man forcing way into home, sexually assaulting woman

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault case in the 1500 block of...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault case in the 1500 block of West Pawnee.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault case. At approximately 10:00 a.m. yesterday, officers were dispatched to a sexual assault case that occurred at 1500 block of West Pawnee.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 21-year-old female victim who reported an unknown suspect knocking on her front door. When the victim opened the door, the suspect produced a knife and forced his way into the residence, and sexually assaulted her. The victims left the residence and called 911 for help. Investigators are asking for the public’s help, and anyone with information is asked to call case detectives at 316 268-4407, the See Something Say Something 316 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers 316 267-2111.

