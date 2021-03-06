4You: Derby schools collect items for food bank, Salina zoo welcomes baby wallaby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Friday, March 5, 2021.

Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes a new baby wallaby. The zoo said while this week marked the first time the new joey had been spotted sticking its head out of its mother’s pouch, the young wallaby is about six or seven months old. The zoo said the joey is growing fur and should start venturing outside of its mother’s pouch in time for Spring Break.

Students and staff in the Derby school district collected nearly 11,000 food items to donate to the Derby Food Bank. The school district held it sixth annual food drive this week. The drive is in conjunction with the Derby Chamber of Commerce drive-thru pancake feed, which also benefits the food bank in the community. The pancake breakfast is set for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 6) in the parking lot of the Derby Welcome Center. The cost is $3. Food items and monetary donations will also be accepted.

