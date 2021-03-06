Advertisement

After death touches community, family works to make sure memory of Brianna Ibarra lives on

Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged...
Family and friends remember a 13-year-old girl who died from her injuries after being dragged by a stolen SUV.(Family of Brianna Ibarra)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A month after 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra’s death, the girl’s aunt, Jennifer Medley said her family is doing what it can to keep her memory alive.

“We want her to be remembered as a fun-loving girl who always wore her silly glasses and her wigs, and (was) always having a good time, big smile on her face,” Medley said.

Ibarra’s story touched the community. The teen died last month after she was dragged while trying to escape a stolen SUV. A man now charged with murder stole the vehicle while she was inside. her family wants everyone to know who Brianna was.

“They should know she was full of life, she was fun, she was always up for an adventure. She had the brightest smile that could light up a room,” Medley said. “She loved her family, she would do anything for them.”

Brianna Ibarra’s family will be gathering Saturday (March 6) at Newman University for a balloon launch in memory of the teen. The are inviting the community to come and show its support.

“It means a lot for everybody to come and support (Ibarra’s) parents and show them they’re still thinking about them, and that Brianna is still on their minds,” Medley said.

She said the family is thankful for the outpouring of support the community has shown over the past few weeks.

“Just keeping her memory alive, keep talking about her, keep bringing her up, sharing her pictures,” Medley said. “She’ll never be forgotten. She’s too big, she had too big of a soul to be forgotten.”

Saturday’s balloon launch is set for noon. The gathering will take place in Parking Lot A on Newman University’s campus.

