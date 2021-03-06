Advertisement

Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old high school senior has won 25 thousand dollars in her first time playing the Kansas Lottery.

Sloan Stanley decided to try her luck while at work at a grocery store in Meriden, Kansas. She paid five dollars for a scratch off, four days after she turned 18.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Lottery says it’s rare for a player to win the top prize on their very first try.

Stanley will attend Fort Hays in the fall and plans to study elementary school education. She says she will use the money to take her friends out to nice dinners, and pay for college. She hopes it will pay for her to graduate without debt.

