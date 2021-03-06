KU places head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave in light of harassment allegations at LSU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long on Friday (March 5) announced that KU head football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement is related to extensive allegations of misconduct from 2013 when Miles was the head football coach at Louisiana State University.

CBS Sports reports that allegations against Miles include “texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career,” according to a Husch Blackwell investigation into Title IX issues at LSU.

“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps,” Long said in a statement released by KU. “We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.

“Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

Friday’s report revealed that LSU’s former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.

Miles, who was hired by LSU in 2005 and won a national title in 2007, remained the Tigers’ coach until he was fired during the 2016 season when the Tigers were 2-2. He was introduced as KU’s new head coach in November 2018. Miles is 3-18 as KU’s head football coach.

