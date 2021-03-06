Advertisement

KU places head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave in light of harassment allegations at LSU

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long on Friday (March 5) announced that KU head football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement is related to extensive allegations of misconduct from 2013 when Miles was the head football coach at Louisiana State University.

CBS Sports reports that allegations against Miles include “texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career,” according to a Husch Blackwell investigation into Title IX issues at LSU.

“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps,” Long said in a statement released by KU. “We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.

“Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

Friday’s report revealed that LSU’s former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers.

Miles, who was hired by LSU in 2005 and won a national title in 2007, remained the Tigers’ coach until he was fired during the 2016 season when the Tigers were 2-2. He was introduced as KU’s new head coach in November 2018. Miles is 3-18 as KU’s head football coach.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Medal of Honor recipient Fr. Emil Kapaun identified
NASA "Super Guppy" aircraft departed from Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base for Arizona on...
NASA’s ‘Super Guppy’ spotted over Wichita Thursday morning
Long days of searching and standing guard to bring home a family’s missing greyhounds follows...
Family on mission to find greyhounds missing after deadly crash in Marion County
A person has died in a single motorcycle accident after fleeing Sedgwick County deputies south...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash that ended pursuit
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a sexual assault case in the 1500 block of...
Wichita police search for suspect after report of man forcing way into home, sexually assaulting woman

Latest News

Kansas coach Bill Self meets with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
No. 13 Kansas rallies from 15-point hole, beats UTEP 67-62
Lyons High School boys basketball coach Brian Friess.
Lyons boys basketball team rallies behind coach in strong 2020-21 season
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
KC Chiefs, GEHA announce naming rights agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
The team will initially allow 10,000 fans into the stadium per game and will assess each month...
Kansas City Royals to welcome fans back to stadium