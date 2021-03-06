Nice Weekend, windy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend. Today will be the nicest day with less wind in the forecast. South wind increases on Sunday, with gusts 30-40 mph possible. The fire danger will be highest across western and central Kansas through the afternoon on Sunday. Dry weather and temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s this weekend, however temperatures will climb into the 70s to near 80 by mid-week.

Our next chance of showers and storms returns by Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. A few storms could become severe during the afternoon/evening time frame across south-central and southeast Kansas. Temperatures will drop into the 50s behind the cold front Thursday through Friday, scattered showers are also possible too. More chances of showers and a few storms next weekend, and it may be cold enough for some snow across parts of northern and western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog early, then sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 43.

Mon: High: 68 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy a.m., then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 57 Partly cloudy & breezy. Evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy a slight chance of showers; breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy, chance of showers maybe a few rumbles.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.