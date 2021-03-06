Sunny, warm, and windy over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around through the middle of the week, but the wind will be on the rise.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s and it will be breezy, especially in northwestern Kanas (where gusts could reach 40 mph).

Sunday will bring sunshine and warm temps. Our highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be breezy across the state with gusts around 30 mph.

We’ll stay sunny, warm, and windy through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 60s Monday, the lower 70s on Tuesday, and the upper 70s on Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, showers and storms will be possible. These will be isolated, and mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Spotty showers will be possible on Thursday, with more scattered showers and storms Thursday night. Off and on showers will return on Friday.

Highs will get cooler with these rain chances. We’ll drop into the lower 60s on Thursday and the lower 50s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy. Evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy, chance of showers maybe a few rumbles.

