WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State Men’s basketball team captured it’s first American Athletic Conference title on Saturday, topping USF 80-66.

The Shockers were picked seventh at the beginning of the season in the American Preseason poll.

Tyson Etienne was the leading scorer for the Shockers, finishing with a game-high 21.

TOOK THAT TITLE 🏆



We’re officially the American Athletic Conference regular-season CHAMPIONS!#watchus pic.twitter.com/n9YjkUQsL4 — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.