13-year-old gets head start on coaching aspirations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At first glance, ICT Elite looks like a typical youth basketball team, but look a little closer and you’ll notice their coach, 13-year-old Adam James, sets them apart from their competitors.

“I love sports and I like leading people,” Adam said.

Adam spends his weekends coaching his 8u basketball team. A player himself, Adam loves the game and decided to start a team for his younger brother Alex and his friends.

“All the boys respect me and I like seeing them grow and learn and keep getting better,” he said.

Adam said coaching is now his passion, and he wants to turn it into his career one day. He said he’s inspired by all the coaches he’s played for.

“They all have gotten me better at coaching and have been role models for me,” Adam said.

His players will be the first to tell you how much they love their coach.

“I like him because he’s my brother and he’s a good coach,” said Alex James, Adam’s brother.

“The thing I like about our coach is I like that he lets us scrimmage and lets us have parties and I just like him being around and being our coach,” said Shamar Graham.

Parents said they’re impressed with his commitment to his team.

“I think it’s amazing any time someone can start doing something for the community at such a young age and he’s very committed and you can tell he takes it serious. They have fun but he’s definitely there to compete and win and help these kids get better,” said Bryce Graham.

Adam puts together team highlights after each game and posts them to YouTube. He said he hopes to continue coaching ICT Elite for as long as he can.

“I want to see them get better which makes me want to get better too.”

