5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash

Girl killed in crash
Girl killed in crash(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A five-year-old girl has died after a suspected drunk driving crash early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:15 at 47th Street South and 127th E.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy at the scene tells us, a woman in her mid-twenties was headed west on 47th Street South, when she left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert at 127th E.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not seriously hurt and refused EMS treatment.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Accident reconstruction teams spent several hours Sunday morning investigating what happened.

