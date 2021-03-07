Attorney to Les Miles: KU knew about investigations before reports released

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas is facing allegations that it knew about the investigations of misconduct against football head coach Les Miles before placing him on administrative leave yesterday.

According to KU Athletic Director Jeff Long in a statement yesterday, the university had only known about the investigations when they were released within the last few days.

Miles was accused of sexually harassing female student workers when he was the head football coach of lSU, including kissing a student when they were alone in his car and suggesting they go to a hotel. The two separate investigations found that miles’ conduct was inappropriate but they did not find evidence of sexual harassment.

According to a statement by Miles’ lawyer released to multiple news outlets, including USA Today and the Kansas City Star, KU had been provided with “significant information” supporting the conclusions of law firm Taylor Porter.

