Black Nurses Association to host vaccination clinics for underserved

Vaccination
Vaccination(WRDW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Black Nurses Association, in partnership with the Sedgwick County Health Department, wants to make sure the underserved get their COVID-19 vaccines.

They will be holding vaccination clinics starting Sunday, March 7 for those 65 and older.

First doses will be available Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1350 North Ash St.

Then a second dose vaccination clinic will be held next weekend on March 14. The clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tabernacle Bible Church at 1817 Volutsia. Appointments are required.

