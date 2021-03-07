Advertisement

Community gathers to remember Brianna Ibarra in Special Memorial

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brianna Ibarra’s story touched the community. The teen died last month after she was dragged while trying to escape a stolen SUV. A man now charged with murder stole the vehicle while she was inside.

Today, Ibarra’s family and members of the community gathered at Newman University, with balloons in hand, and her memory in mind.

“We want to keep Brianna in the community’s mind and make sure they keep remembering her and who she was,” cousin, Abbygayle Luna said.

The balloon in the shape of a rosary was especially important.

“It’s something we do when someone dies, just to help them find God and peace. It was something we were like ‘she needs this. She deserves this,” Luna said.

Her family said they will never forget the impact she had on their lives. And watching the balloons drift away finally brought them some peace.

There will be a fundraiser for the family on Wednesday, March 10 at the Spangles on Broadway and Kellogg, where 20 percent of the proceeds will go to her family.

