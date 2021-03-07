Extreme Grassland Fire Danger Today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a windy, warm Sunday across Kansas.

Wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible across central and eastern Kansas through the afternoon. The gusty south winds, dry and warm weather conditions will create an extreme grassland fire danger through the early evening. The area with the greatest threat will be across north-central and eastern Kansas (Flint Hills), where a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 7 PM.

Dry, windy and warm weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s, maybe even a few areas reaching 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front and upper level disturbance will move in Wednesday bringing a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms by late afternoon. A few storms will have potential to produce severe weather.

The front will stall out just to the south over Oklahoma, however scattered showers will remain in the forecast Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will also be turning cooler behind the cold front with 60s on Thursday and 40s and 50s Friday into next weekend. Daylight Saving Time is one week away- next Sunday morning we move our clocks forward (spring forward) one hour.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, then sunny and windy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Monday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 51.

Tue: High: 73 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy. Evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy and breezy, chance of showers maybe a few rumbles.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

