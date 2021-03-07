Sunny and warm, then rain chances take over

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll stay sunny, warm, and windy through the middle of the week then rain chances will move in.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear and our lows will drop into the upper 30s to the lower 40s..

Monday, the sky will become partly cloudy in the afternoon and our highs will reach the upper 60s to the lower 70s. It will be windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

Highs will warm into the lower 70s on Tuesday, the upper 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will move in Wednesday evening, putting a stop to the warmer temps and bringing a chance for rain.

Showers and a few storms will be possible in central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night. These will be isolated, very spotty. Thursday, our high will drop back into the upper 60s (still very warm for March), but we’ll drop into the 50s by Friday. More scattered showers will be possible Thursday evening, overnight, and off and on Friday. This will mainly be for central and eastern Kansas.

More showers will be possible next weekend. This will be rain in south central Kansas, but a rain/snow mix will be possible for north central and western Kansas on Saturday. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and impacts throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and windy. Evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 49 Partly cloudy with evening/overnight showers.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy and breezy, chance of showers maybe a few rumbles.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

