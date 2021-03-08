Advertisement

Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said a Kansas Gas Service vehicle almost hit a building in southwest Wichita after the employee did not fully leave the truck in park.

The employee was checking a gas meter at a business when their truck rolled forward towards another building.

They were able to chase the vehicle down and put it in park before it hit the building.

The employee only had a minor ankle twist and was able to drive away from the scene after crews responded.

