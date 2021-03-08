Community vaccinations may lead to more relaxed social mindset

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As more people get their vaccine, many wonder when things will fully open back up and return to some kind of “normal”. As we mark one year since COVID-19 was confirmed in Kansas, those giving vaccines said they see some hope.

“This marks a turn around. Joy is going to come back. And as people receive the vaccine, I wish you could see the sense of calm and the sense of hope,” said Bishop Broderick Huggins, pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

St. James hosted a clinic to get the underserved vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Black Nurses Association and the Sedgwick County Health Department organizing it.

Huggins said, “For the sake of turning this whole pandemic around. It’s because moments like this, that we’re feeling comfortable with being able to plan for Easter.”

As the chairman of the church’s trustee board, Carl Stovall had a big hand in putting on the clinic at St. James.

“When this pandemic started here in this country, just about a year ago this month, and I think now that we’ve gotten the vaccine, I think it’s just another way to relieve people’s anxieties,” said Stovall. “For people to now, again feel comfortable in getting back out again.”

Stovall noticed more people getting out of the house recently.

Stovall said, “Every place was filled and I hadn’t seen that many cars and restaurants and eating establishments for quite some time. You see the traffic is starting to pick back up in this city.”

“A lot of my co-workers are getting vaccinated. I heard numbers are dropping, so it sounds pretty good to me,” said Davariss Simpson.

They believe a complete return to pre-COVID-19 days shouldn’t happen just yet and said a new normal needs to be determined.

“Everybody’s questioning like, what was normal? With everything that’s been going on, it’s like what is normal anymore. So you have to question about what’s normal,” said Simpson.

Stovall said, “The new normal is going to be different, I think for everybody. But we’ll be able to return to some sense of it.”

“Healing and hope and help is coming to our community and that our people are able to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Huggins.

