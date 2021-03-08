Crews fight to put out large fire at paper recycling business in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews with the Wichita Fire Department are on the scene of a large, 3-alarm fire at a paper recycling business in south Wichita.

Flames were visible from the fire reported a little after 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 29th Street South. As of about 4:15 p.m., there were no reports of injuries as dark smoke bellowed from the facility. That smoke was visible from miles away in other parts of Wichita, including downtown.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information and to monitor the situation.

