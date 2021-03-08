Advertisement

Garden City Police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wound to the head

Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to...
Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 1400 block of Fulton around 7 p.m. and found Victor Cabrera, 32, with a gunshot wound to the head. Cabrera was transported to a Wichita hospital where he later died.

Garden City Police ask if you have any information to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
wichita state aac
Wichita State wins American Championship

Latest News

Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita
Washington & Waterman accident
Suspect, truck involved in hit-and-run that killed child located
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of March 8: Job of the Day
One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building