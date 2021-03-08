Advertisement

High fire danger & more wind

Gusty south winds will continue before rain arrives
Strong winds & high fire danger continue
Strong winds & high fire danger continue(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very strong winds and extreme fire danger will continue throughout the Plains through midweek. The next cold front arrives Wednesday evening with chances for rain and Kansas will be in an unsettled weather setup for the end of the week.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the start of the day. Highs will warm to near 80 in central and western Kansas, but stay in the low to mid 70s farther east. Dry weather continues.

Wednesday, a cold front will slide into south central Kansas with storm chances beginning after dark. Much of the rain Wednesday night will stay in eastern Kansas.

Thursday will be cooler and dry, but rain and thunder ramps up for Kansas Friday all the way through the weekend. This late week storm could bring a healthy soaking to a big part of Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Wed: High: 78 Partly cloudy, windy; storms after dark.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 43 Cloudy; showers likely.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 42 Cloudy, windy; rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; few P.M. showers.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
Washington & Waterman accident
Suspect, truck involved in hit-and-run that killed child located
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket

Latest News

A cool and quiet start to the workweek will soon change, with temps climbing this afternoon and...
Windy, warmer start to work week
We’ll stay sunny, warm, and windy through the middle of the week then rain chances will move in.
Sunny and warm, then rain chances take over
Extreme Grassland Fire Danger Today
Extreme Grassland Fire Danger Today
Sunshine will stick around through the middle of the week, but the wind will be on the rise.
Sunny, warm, and windy over the next few days