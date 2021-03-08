High fire danger & more wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very strong winds and extreme fire danger will continue throughout the Plains through midweek. The next cold front arrives Wednesday evening with chances for rain and Kansas will be in an unsettled weather setup for the end of the week.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the start of the day. Highs will warm to near 80 in central and western Kansas, but stay in the low to mid 70s farther east. Dry weather continues.

Wednesday, a cold front will slide into south central Kansas with storm chances beginning after dark. Much of the rain Wednesday night will stay in eastern Kansas.

Thursday will be cooler and dry, but rain and thunder ramps up for Kansas Friday all the way through the weekend. This late week storm could bring a healthy soaking to a big part of Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Wed: High: 78 Partly cloudy, windy; storms after dark.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 43 Cloudy; showers likely.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 42 Cloudy, windy; rain/thunder likely.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; few P.M. showers.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

