KDOL working to expand customer service availability

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor started an effort this weekend to lessen the amount of time people are on hold by expanding their call center and preparing for system upgrades.

It’s as people who have filed for unemployment continue to wait for their payments to arrive.

“I’m at a standstill with everything in my life right now and still trying to get ahold of them. Trying to get answers and still getting the same thing over and over again.” Sara Glock said, “I had hoped so many times because this new system or seeing they’re sending payments out, they’re sending payments out, but I haven’t seen anything or been lucky enough to see my money yet.”

Sara Glock considers herself fortunate to have recently started a new job, who spent several months unemployed after losing her job in August 2020.

“It’s a huge relief that I have such an amazing job, but I have a lot of debt now because of me not working,” said Glock.

Over that course of filing for unemployment, Glock has seen much luck. After getting her account up, she only got one payment in October.

“What happened was they did send it to a prepaid card, and it exceeded the amount that the card allowed for that amount to be on, so what the card people did is they held it seven days and then sent it back,” said Glock.

After that, Glock saw her account was flag as fraudulent, which they resolved after a few weeks.

Glock said, “I figured that would be the most challenging on the fraud end, and they replied quickly, submitted all my documentation, and answered tons of questions with them.”

Since then, she hasn’t seen another payment but did get a 1099 earlier this year, showing an amount for just under $16,000. When they arrived, Glock said she felt like she was getting somewhere.

“To me, it was a sigh of relief because obviously, I’m going to get the money, but why haven’t I gotten the money. What’s the delay,” she said.

Trying to get those answers has been one of the challenges Glock and many others filing for unemployment have faced as there’s been difficultly getting through to a person at KDOL’s call center.

“Me calling 100 times, 200 times, 300 times a week, and maybe even 400 times,” said Glock. “Over and over and over again, and I’ve still got no answers whatsoever. I got a 1099 for an amount that it says that I’m supposed to receive, and I’m yet to receive anything from them. Especially for four-five months now where, with them saying, a manager is going to call you, a manager is going to call you to the point where I’m just in tears at times because it’s so frustrating, you know. They say, well, you’re going to get this money. You’ve been approved, and I’ve got a 1099, but still, I’ve gotten nothing.”

Last week KDOL announced an effort to alleviate that frustration. March 6th, their call center moved to seven days a week with extended hours.

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Starting March 8th)

Saturdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sundays 1 - 5 p.m.

KDOL is also staffing up, with 500 more customer service agents and 77 will start the week of March 8. That’s in addition to the 450 currently working at KDOL.

For the last week of February, KDOL received about 358,000 calls a day.

They’re also planning a server migration in March to update the system and help with the processing of more claims.

That will leave people like Glock hoping it will be the change to make the difference and ease some of the burdens of the financial holes those seeking unemployment find themselves in.

“I’m about to lose my vehicle. I owe people money that have helped me out and me telling people I’ll be able to pay you as soon as I get this money and you know it’s just like, how long is somebody going to sit here and be like “well, where’s the money at Sara. Well, I don’t know’,” said Glock. “You need that money to survive. When you have children, when you miss Christmas, when you miss birthdays, and you lose so much, it’s frustrating because it should take this long.”

Glock said she qualified for the PUA Program, which the federal government created for self-employed or independent contractors.

KDOL said last week they are still processing a backlog of PUA claims that date back to 2020. About 12,000 claimants fall into this backlog.

KDOL said it’s because the claims require more documentation or scrutiny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.