Advertisement

Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.

Kenneth Walker was accused of firing a single shot at LMPD officers when they broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment last year. He was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine eventually dropped those charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be restored.

Last week, Wine’s office recommended the charges be dropped permanently, and Monday, Judge Olu Stevens did just that, WAVE 3 News confirmed.

Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend the night three LMPD officers raided her apartment as part of a multi-scene drug investigation. When the officers used a battering ram to break down the door, Walker allegedly fired one shot, striking one of the officers in the leg and prompting a barrage of return gunfire from the officers.

The officer who was struck recovered from his injuries. Taylor was shot several times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.

Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
wichita state aac
Wichita State wins American Championship

Latest News

Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to...
Garden City Police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wound to the head
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita