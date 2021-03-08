Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
Washington & Waterman accident
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket

Latest News

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
Workers in childcare, aerospace supply chain among next in line for COVID-19 vaccine
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death