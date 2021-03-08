Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning.

Police said Anthony Douglas, 47, contacted a 23-year-old woman leaving a downtown business and grabbed her, taking her to a motel on Kellogg where he assaulted her.

Douglas was then located in the 100 block of North Mosley later that afternoon.

