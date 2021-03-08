Advertisement

Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita

Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning.

Police said Anthony Douglas, 47, contacted a 23-year-old woman leaving a downtown business and grabbed her, taking her to a motel on Kellogg where he assaulted her.

Douglas was then located in the 100 block of North Mosley later that afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

