Child dies in hit-and-run near downtown Wichita

Washington & Waterman accident
Washington & Waterman accident(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child was killed in a hit-and-run accident near downtown Wichita just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Wichita Police said a mother and child were crossing the intersection at Washington and Waterman when the child was struck by a copper-colored pickup truck.

The truck continued driving west on Waterman.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

No further description of the vehicle was given. Police are still investigating whether the family was crossing the intersection legally.

Sedgwick County Emergency dispatch confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Washington and Waterman.

That person was injured. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering more information.

