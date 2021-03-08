Police: Man killed, teen, suspect injured in weekend shooting in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting over the weekend reported in east Wichita. Police said De’Andre Johnson shot and killed Christopher Terrell and shot and injured a 16-year-old Saturday night in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.

On the call, reported about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police said Johnson shot Terrell and the teen before turning the gun on himself. Police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital and once recovered, will be booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

