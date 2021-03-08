Advertisement

Police: Man killed, teen, suspect injured in weekend shooting in E. Wichita

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting over the weekend reported in east Wichita. Police said De’Andre Johnson shot and killed Christopher Terrell and shot and injured a 16-year-old Saturday night in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.

On the call, reported about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police said Johnson shot Terrell and the teen before turning the gun on himself. Police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital and once recovered, will be booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
Washington & Waterman accident
Suspect, truck involved in hit-and-run that killed child located
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket

Latest News

Heavy black smoke billows from a fire at a paper recycling business in the 4300 block of West...
Crews fight to put out large fire at paper recycling business in S. Wichita
Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to...
Garden City Police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wound to the head
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita
Washington & Waterman accident
Suspect, truck involved in hit-and-run that killed child located