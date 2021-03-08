Advertisement

Reno County Sheriff’s looking for man involved in chase Saturday

The sheriff’s office said they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Justin Walker when he got in...
The sheriff’s office said they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Justin Walker when he got in a vehicle and fled from officers, leading them on a chase through Hutchinson.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a parole absconder involved in a chase Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Justin Walker when he got in a vehicle and fled from officers, leading them on a chase through Hutchinson.

During the chase, a woman was let out of the vehicle. Officers are still working to identify the woman so they can talk to her.

Officers called off the search due to traffic at the time of the chase. Walker also crashed the vehicle near 21st and Main and fled.

Those with information are asked to call the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit at 620-694-2848.

On March 6, 2021, Deputies with the Reno County Sheriff's Office as well as the Parole Office of the State of Kansas...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
wichita state aac
Wichita State wins American Championship

Latest News

Community vaccinations may lead to more relaxed social mindset
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits. KDOL has...
KDOL working to expand customer service availability
KDOL rolls out expansion to custom service
KDOL rolls out expansion to custom service
THE MAN BEHIND THE LINDSBORG LIGHTS
THE MAN BEHIND THE LINDSBORG LIGHTS