Reno County Sheriff’s looking for man involved in chase Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a parole absconder involved in a chase Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Justin Walker when he got in a vehicle and fled from officers, leading them on a chase through Hutchinson.

During the chase, a woman was let out of the vehicle. Officers are still working to identify the woman so they can talk to her.

Officers called off the search due to traffic at the time of the chase. Walker also crashed the vehicle near 21st and Main and fled.

Those with information are asked to call the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit at 620-694-2848.

