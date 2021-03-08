The man behind the Lindsborg lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Merle Larson loved Lindsborg. For years, he’s been volunteering for pretty much everything he can and when Christmas rolled around in town, you would know it. Merle dedicated his time to lighting up the town for the holidays and especially this year, he wanted to make it special. Most years he worked on putting the lights up by himself.

“I think by the time Christmas rolled around he was a committee of one,” said his wife, Lesa Larson.

This year, the lights will stay up a bit longer in honor of Merle. They stayed up past Christmas, New Years and even into early March. He died from a rather short battle with COVID-19.

“I think he just did it because he loved Lindsborg,” said Amy Kay Pavlovich, a friend of Merle’s. "

His wife says he loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Now, every year when the lights go up they will shine just a little bit brighter, and for those who knew Merle, they will serve as a sparkling reminder.

