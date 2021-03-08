TRICARE beneficiaries aged 75 or older can receive COVID-19 vaccine at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - TRICARE beneficiaries aged 75 or older and living within a 40-mile radius of McConnell Air Force Base can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple events through spring.

Appointments can now be made for March from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the Appointy app or website.

Other dates include March 18, March 26, April 1, April 8, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27. Those wanting an appointment can book a week ahead of each event.

The appointments will be held on base at the Robert J. Dole Community Center Ballroom.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.