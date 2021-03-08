Advertisement

TRICARE beneficiaries aged 75 or older can receive COVID-19 vaccine at McConnell AFB

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - TRICARE beneficiaries aged 75 or older and living within a 40-mile radius of McConnell Air Force Base can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at multiple events through spring.

Appointments can now be made for March from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the Appointy app or website.

Other dates include March 18, March 26, April 1, April 8, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27. Those wanting an appointment can book a week ahead of each event.

The appointments will be held on base at the Robert J. Dole Community Center Ballroom.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash
One person seriously hurt in southwest Wichita crash
1 in serious condition after southwest Wichita crash
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
Kansas teen wins $25,000 on first lottery ticket
wichita state aac
Wichita State wins American Championship

Latest News

One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building
Community vaccinations may lead to more relaxed social mindset
Foltz, a sophomore remains hospitalized in critical condition following an alleged...
Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity
The sheriff’s office said they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Justin Walker when he got in...
Reno County Sheriff’s looking for man involved in chase Saturday