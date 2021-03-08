Week of March 8: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Maintenance Mechanic | Dold Foods | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11404676

TUESDAY: Equipment Operator | Kansas Dept. of Transportation | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11408690 | Also available on KansasWorks.com and jobs.ks.gov are Equipment Operator positions in Kingman, El Dorado, Newton and Winfield

WEDNESDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11411059

THURSDAY: General Manager | Smoothie King Company, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11410242 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are team member and shift leader positions

FRIDAY: Sheriff Deputy | Cowley County | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11409213 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are sanitation lead worker, assessor, corrections officer, custodial Maintenance technician and seasonal positions

