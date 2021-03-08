Windy, warmer start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool start to the work week, but both conditions will be changing soon. Up first, warmer weather starting today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

The strong and gusty breeze from the south will get cranked-up this afternoon and it will not quit through the middle of the week. That will mean warmer temperatures as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A powerful cold front is coming to Kansas. Strong storms are possible with its arrival, most likely late Wednesday into early Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will turn much colder. Highs in the 50s on Friday will fall into the 40s this weekend.

A second weather maker is possible this weekend. While the Wichita area looks wet, western Kansas may be white. Currently, confidence in the Saturday-Sunday storm system is lower than normal. Please check back for additional updates as we get closer to the potential event.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High:73.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Wed: High: 78. Low: 49. Partly cloudy, windy; late-day storm chance.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 44. Showers early; decreasing clouds/breezy.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 40. Cloudy; afternoon rain likely.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 39. Cloudy, windy; rain likely.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 32. Rain early, cloudy and windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.