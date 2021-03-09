1 dead, another injured in Derby crash

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died and another is injured in an accident in Derby, according to emergency dispatch.

The accident occurred after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near K-15 and Meadowlark.

Southbound lanes of K-15 are closed at Meadowlark and northbound lanes of K-15 are closed at Buckner Street. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

