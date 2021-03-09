1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex near Central and Waco.
Police said a man was shot there shortly after 2:15 a.m. during an argument. The man is expected to be okay.
Police received reports of two suspects leaving the area, but haven’t made arrests yet.
