3 injured in crash on K-96 near Colwich

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people suffered serious injuries in a Monday-night crash northwest of Wichita. In the crash reported about 9 p.m. on K-96, north of Colwich.

The three people injured in the crash were hospitalized. Two other people involved in the crash were not hurt. Westbound K-96 at 151st Street was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

