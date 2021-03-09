4You: Baby rhino at Sedgwick County Zoo has name, 1st-time lotto player wins $25K

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced a name for its baby black rhino. Klyde Jr., or “KJ” is five days old.

“KJ is significant not only for the survival of his endangered species, but also to carry on the legacy of his father,” the zoo said in a recent Facebook post.

An 18-year-old high school senior won $25,000 in her first time playing the Kansas Lottery. Sloan Stanley decided to try her luck while at work at a grocery store in the city of Meriden. It paid off in a big way. She paid $5 for a scratch-off, four days after her 18th birthday. A spokeswoman for the Kansas Lottery said it’s rare for a player to win the top prize on their first try.

Stanley will attend Fort Hays State University in the fall. She plans to to study elementary education. She said she’ll use the money to take her friends out to a nice dinner and to pay for college. Her hope is to graduate from Fort Hays State, debt-free.

