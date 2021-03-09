Critical workers in Phase 2A cleared to schedule vaccine appointments in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As of Tuesday, March 9, residents who are considered critical workers in Sedgwick County’s Phase 2A are able to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. They can schedule appointments online at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/.

Phase 2A includes public safety agencies, veterinarians, employees in licensed childcare facilities, aviation manufacturing plants and supply chain, meat processing plants, and public transportation (ground and air).

After scheduling an appointment, you should bring your current ID badge indicating your critical worker group and employment in Sedgwick County.

“If the employee does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable,” Sedgwick County said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.