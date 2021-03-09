Advertisement

GraceMed begins taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution.(KWCH)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a COVID-19 now available to it, GraceMed in Wichita is reaching out to some of the community’s most vulnerable members when it comes to vaccinations. Last month, the nonprofit health center announced that it is one of 250 health centers across the U.S. and one of two in Kansas to receive direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine became available this week. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) was the other health center selected in the state.

“GraceMed is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center and was selected because its network of clinics already serves a patient base that includes harder-to-reach populations including the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, people with limited English proficiency and seniors age 65 and older,” the center explained.

GraceMed is taking appointments now, in accordance with the state’s phased approach. Currently, Kansas is in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan with a focus on people who are 65 and older, as well as high-contact critical workers including educators, first responders, licensed childcare workers, meatpacking workers and those who work in the aerospace supply chain.

Despite a push from Sedgwick County leaders, those with underlying medical conditions who are younger than 65 and not a high-contact critical worker will have to continue waiting before they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment with GraceMed, call 316-866-2000.

“It is so important to do your research, understand what you’re getting and understand most of all that it is important not just for you, but your community and your family to make sure that we are vaccinated and can protect this community,” GraceMed CEO Venus Lee said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Heavy black smoke billows from a fire at a paper recycling business in the 4300 block of West...
Crews fight to contain large fire at paper recycling business in SW. Wichita
One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Car through home causes west Wichita house fire

Latest News

COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
On Wednesday, Jan. 27 inside INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County residents in Phase 2 of the...
Critical workers in Phase 2A cleared to schedule vaccine appointments in Sedgwick County
Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks
Health officials are urging caution as states begin to ease their virus restrictions. (Source:...
Health officials urge caution as states ease restrictions