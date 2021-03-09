GraceMed begins taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a COVID-19 now available to it, GraceMed in Wichita is reaching out to some of the community’s most vulnerable members when it comes to vaccinations. Last month, the nonprofit health center announced that it is one of 250 health centers across the U.S. and one of two in Kansas to receive direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine became available this week. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) was the other health center selected in the state.

“GraceMed is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center and was selected because its network of clinics already serves a patient base that includes harder-to-reach populations including the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, people with limited English proficiency and seniors age 65 and older,” the center explained.

GraceMed is taking appointments now, in accordance with the state’s phased approach. Currently, Kansas is in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan with a focus on people who are 65 and older, as well as high-contact critical workers including educators, first responders, licensed childcare workers, meatpacking workers and those who work in the aerospace supply chain.

Despite a push from Sedgwick County leaders, those with underlying medical conditions who are younger than 65 and not a high-contact critical worker will have to continue waiting before they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment with GraceMed, call 316-866-2000.

“It is so important to do your research, understand what you’re getting and understand most of all that it is important not just for you, but your community and your family to make sure that we are vaccinated and can protect this community,” GraceMed CEO Venus Lee said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.