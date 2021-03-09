Advertisement

Kansas AG running for governor in 2022

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to questions during an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor in 2022, according to a release by his campaign.

If Schmidt wins the republican nomination, he’ll face off against current Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Other Republicans who’ve announced they’re running for governor are former governor Jeff Colyer and businessman Chase LaPorte.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita
Heavy black smoke billows from a fire at a paper recycling business in the 4300 block of West...
Crews fight to contain large fire at paper recycling business in SW. Wichita
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash

Latest News

In a 5 to 1 vote, the Wichita School Board selected Mia Turner as its newest member.
Wichita School Board selects replacement for District 5 seat
Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor warns of fraudulent social media accounts
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Car through home causes west Wichita house fire
Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex...
1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects