Kansas AG running for governor in 2022
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor in 2022, according to a release by his campaign.
If Schmidt wins the republican nomination, he’ll face off against current Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.
Other Republicans who’ve announced they’re running for governor are former governor Jeff Colyer and businessman Chase LaPorte.
