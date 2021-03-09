Kansas Department of Labor warns of fraudulent social media accounts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor is warning about fraudulent social media accounts and websites impersonating the department.

They said those accounts are not managed by KDOL and to not click on any links or provide personal information to those accounts.

The department said to only use www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov when accessing unemployment benefits account.

Make sure to check the name of the account for spelling errors or letters replaced by numbers, check that the handle is correct (@KansasDOL), check the likes and followers, and that the account uses the correct address, email and website.

The department said to immediately report and fraudulent accounts impersonating KDOL.

