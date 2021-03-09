Advertisement

Kansas Department of Labor warns of fraudulent social media accounts

Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor is warning about fraudulent social media accounts and websites impersonating the department.

They said those accounts are not managed by KDOL and to not click on any links or provide personal information to those accounts.

The department said to only use www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov when accessing unemployment benefits account.

Make sure to check the name of the account for spelling errors or letters replaced by numbers, check that the handle is correct (@KansasDOL), check the likes and followers, and that the account uses the correct address, email and website.

The department said to immediately report and fraudulent accounts impersonating KDOL.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita
Heavy black smoke billows from a fire at a paper recycling business in the 4300 block of West...
Crews fight to contain large fire at paper recycling business in SW. Wichita
A crash near Hydraulic and MacArthur road critically injures one person.
65-year-old dies after south Wichita crash

Latest News

In a 5 to 1 vote, the Wichita School Board selected Mia Turner as its newest member.
Wichita School Board selects replacement for District 5 seat
Crews responded to a fully-involved fire in the 400 block of North Westfield Street overnight.
Car through home causes west Wichita house fire
Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex...
1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects
Helping Hand
Kansas Humane Society gets $1,200 Helping Hand to conserve energy